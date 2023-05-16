Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or the “Partnership”) announced that tomorrow before the market open it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to provide additional insights related to first-quarter 2023 results.

In addition, on May 16, 2023, Daniel Jenkins, Director of Investor Relations, and Shelby Keltner, Commercial Development Manager, will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the TPH & Co. Hotter ’N Hell Energy Conference.

On May 23 and 24, 2023, Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Shults will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the 20th Annual Energy Infrastructure Council CEO & Investor Conference.

On June 21 and 22, 2023, Ms. Shults and Mr. Jenkins will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP (“WES”) is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, NGLs, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP and Western Midstream Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

