FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq:GRIL) ("Muscle Maker", "GRIL" or the "Company"), a global agricultural-commodity supply chain and emerging growth stage restaurant company, today announced that the Company plans to file and host an associated conference call on Wednesday May 10th, 2023, at 5:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the results for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 with its Chief Executive Officer Michael Roper and its Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Black.

Webcast Details

Date: May 10, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM EDT / 2:00 AM PDT

To register, please use the link below:

https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=0e6c02ab-718c-470b-80b4-04c16ac0f67d

* Please note that when logging into the Webcast individuals must, when prompted to, "allow video and audio" access to your device to view and hear the call.

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

In late 2022, Muscle Maker began its evolution from a consumer-focused, U.S. restaurant business into a global, food-focused organization with two distinct business units:

Sadot LLC

Muscle Maker's largest operating unit is its newly-created subsidiary, Sadot LLC. Sadot is an international agri-foods company engaged in trading and shipping food (and feed) commodities such as soybean meal, wheat and corn. Sadot was formed in partnership with Aggia LLC FZ, a Dubai based, international consulting firm that provides services to companies operating in the global food supply chain.

MMI Restaurant Group

Muscle Maker's legacy business is our limited collection of 50+ restaurants, including Pokémoto Hawaiian Poké & Boba Tea and Muscle Maker Grill, and our subscription, fresh-prep meal service, Superfit Foods, with 30+ points of distribution plus in-home and national delivery. All three concepts compete in the growing healthier-for-you segment. National franchise development of the Pokémoto concept is the key growth driver with more than 45 franchise units already in the pipeline.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

Frank Pogubila

SVP

Integrous Communications

W - 951.946.5288

E - [email protected]

SOURCE: Muscle Maker, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/753553/Muscle-Maker-Inc-Announces-First-Quarter-2023-Conference-Call



