OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), announced that the Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The Company plans to release its first quarter financial statements after markets close on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time
DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-506-0062 or International 1-973-528-0011
ENTRY CODE: 585333
EVENT ID: 48345
WEBCAST: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2400%2F48345

It is suggested that those wishing to access the webcast log-in approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About Spark Power Group Inc.

Spark Power is the leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services and operations and maintenance services to the industrial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries:
Richard Perri
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
416-388-4546

Media Inquiries:
Lauren D'Andrea
[email protected]
416-902-4393

