Natural Grocers Hosts Community Meet & Greet in Gunnison, CO

12 hours ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 8, 2023

Community members are invited to learn more about the company and hiring opportunities, May 17, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of a new store in Gunnison, CO this summer. The store will be located at 1000 N. Main Street, Gunnison, CO 82230. Natural Grocers warmly invites residents of Gunnison and the surrounding communities to attend a "Meet & Greet" on May 17, 2023 to learn more about the Company's history, founding principles and future employment opportunities.

MEET & GREET

Natural Grocers will host a mid-afternoon "Meet & Greet" at the Gunnison Workforce Center. "We are excited to be opening a new store in the beautiful city of Gunnison," said Michelle Hines, Senior Recruiter for Natural Grocers. "We look forward to serving the members of this community with our world-class customer service in the friendly and welcoming shopping environment we're known for. Join us for our upcoming 'Community Meet & Greet' to learn more about our stores, our passion for health and sustainable practices, and to ask us questions. We can't wait to meet our future customers and Crew members."

Applicants interested in employment opportunities, can apply for consideration at www.careers-naturalgrocers.icims.com or by texting 'GROW' to 97211.[i]

COMPANY CULTURE & BENEFITS

Just like its dedication to its customers and community, Natural Grocers has a history of caring for Colorado communities and employees since it was established in 1955. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, the Company employs about 1,600 Natural Grocers good4u® Crew members throughout its home state.

As part of the company's Five Founding Principles, Natural Grocers supports all employees by offering:

  • Competitive pay, including the exclusive Natural Grocers Vitamin Bucks program, which provides their "Crew" (what Natural Grocers calls their employees) an extra $1-per-hour worked of in-store credit.
  • Birthday bonus pay: equal to one day's pay, which originated from founder Margaret Isely's tradition of celebrating the birthdays of all employees by preparing lunch for them. Once the company became larger, her children, the current executives of the company, implemented the policy of providing each employee with a full day's pay on their birthday to say, "thank you for choosing to work with us."
  • Company-wide store discounts and credits of up to 30 percent on all Natural Grocers' products, provide employees with substantial savings on high-quality groceries and supplements to help them retain more of the dollars they earn.
  • Natural Grocers also offers comprehensive benefits packages to the more than 80 percent of its full-time employees, including medical, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401K savings plan; generous paid time off; and extensive free nutrition education programs.
  • Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce, meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promoters, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

For hiring inquiries, please contact [email protected] For media inquiries, please contact Katie Macarelli / [email protected].

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Natural Grocers respects your privacy and will not share your information with anyone. Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for its Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for terms of use. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-hosts-community-meet--greet-in-gunnison-co-301818799.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

