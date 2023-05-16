Zimtu Capital Announces Agreement with G2 Energy Corp

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (

TSXV:ZC, Financial)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with G2 Energy Corp. to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/).

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services of this program include the following: Zoom with Zimtu; Zimtu Connect - all major news/events/important updates sent to email distribution list, Lead Generation campaigns; Blog Posts; Digital Awareness campaigns; Influencer Marketing; Social Media Distribution of company news/important updates through Zimtu accounts including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube & Instagram; Rockstone Reports & Distribution; Video News Releases - major news releases will be translated to video format, which will be distributed on all social media platforms and to Zimtu Connect subscribers; and Zimtu Question Period.

About G2 Energy Corp.

G2 Energy is a junior oil and gas producer listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company's primary focus is to acquire and develop additional overlooked, low-risk, high-return opportunities in the oil and gas sector. G2's strategy is to obtain a portfolio of risk-managed production and development opportunities onshore, United States. In May, 2022, G2 acquired the Masten unit in the Permian basin, Texas. The Masten unit is the company's first producing asset. G2 is targeting top-tier projects with operating netbacks and infrastructure facilities which will fast-track overall oil and gas production growth.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit: www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"

David Hodge
President & Director
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753579/Zimtu-Capital-Announces-Agreement-with-G2-Energy-Corp

