Aker Carbon Capture extends Memorandum of Understanding with leading CO2 storage company Carbfix

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO,Norway, May 9, 2023

OSLO,Norway, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture and Carbfix have extended their partnership aimed at combining the companies' complementary technologies to explore full carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chains in the global fight against climate change. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has a duration of 2 years and is non-exclusive.

The two Nordic industry front runners aim to work together on point source capture and storage volumes between 100,000 tonnes CO2 per year and 1 million tonnes CO2 per year, especially from hard-to-abate industries such as cement, gas-to-power, and waste-to-energy. The Carbfix technology involves dissolving CO2 in water and injecting it into porous basaltic stone formations, where natural processes cause the CO2 to form stable carbonate minerals within two years.

"Our next-generation partnership with Carbfix, as documented in this MoU, shows a clear ambition to deepen our ongoing collaboration, further accelerating the CCS market in Europe and North America. Together, we can offer industrial emitters the entire CCS value chain, capturing CO2 and permanently storing it by turning it into stone underground," said Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Aker Carbon Capture.

"Taking the Carbfix technology to a broader market of emitters either with point source storage or with the use of CO2 terminals, is a key pillar in the Carbfix strategy. By working with Aker Carbon Capture, we extend our reach, benefitting from the possibility to provide a full value chain offering for those cases where this creates value," said Kristinn Ingi Lárusson, Head of Business Development and Commercialisation at Carbfix.

More than ten years ago, Carbfix started testing subsurface mineralization of CO2 in basaltic stone formations at Hellisheidi in Iceland – or in simple terms: turning it into stone underground. Since then, Carbfix mineralized over 90,000 tonnes of CO2 captured from the emissions of the nearby geothermal power plant.

Aker Carbon Capture's proprietary and field-proven technology can be applied to both existing and new-build plants, and has extensive real-world validation, with close to 60,000 hours of operation across a range of carbon-emitting industries. The company's flagship projects, Brevik CCS and Twence CCU, are currently the large-scale carbon capture projects in the construction phase in Europe. Last month, the company launched the next generation modular carbon capture plant, aimed at the mid- to large-scale emitter market. The company continues to build its leading market position in Northern Europe, and further advancing into North America through strong partnerships.

In July 2021, both companies joined forces with Elkem Iceland in the groundbreaking mission towards reducing CO2 emissions from Elkem Iceland's ferrosilicon plant through carbon capture and mineral storage in basalt structures. Aker Carbon Capture and Carbfix are now extending this partnership towards their shared strategic focus areas: point source emissions and CO2 hub projects across Europe and North America. Aker Carbon Capture and Elkem are also currently testing carbon capture at Elkem's smelting plant in Rana, Norway.

CONTACT:

Media contacts
Aker Carbon Capture
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: [email protected]

Carbfix
Ólafur Teitur Guðnason, mob: +354 856 3535, email: [email protected]

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: [email protected]
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO94506&sd=2023-05-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-extends-memorandum-of-understanding-with-leading-co2-storage-company-carbfix-301819149.html

SOURCE Aker Carbon Capture ASA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO94506&Transmission_Id=202305090240PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO94506&DateId=20230509
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.