Power Integrations' New 3300 V IGBT Module Gate Driver Reports Telemetry Data for Observability, Predictive Maintenance and Lifetime Modeling

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PCIM 2023Power+Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today announced a new, single-channel, plug-and-play gate driver for 190 mm x 140 mm IHM and IHV IGBT modules up to 3300 V. The 1SP0635V2A0D combines Power Integrations’ proven SCALE-2™ switching performance and protection features with a configurable isolated serial output interface, which augments driver programmability and provides comprehensive telemetry reporting for an accurate lifetime estimation. Multiple sensing circuits including thermal and device and bus condition information are incorporated, simplifying system design and enhancing observability, control and reliability. Application areas are rail traction inverters, power grid and medium-voltage drives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005330/en/

1SP0635V2A0D-PR-2400x1260-050423.jpg

Power Integrations’ New 3300 V IGBT Module Gate Driver Reports Telemetry Data for Observability, Predictive Maintenance and Lifetime Modeling (Photo: Business Wire)

Thorsten Schmidt, product marketing manager at Power Integrations, commented: “The serial status output protocol incorporates critical real-time measurements, facilitating advanced operational verification and dramatically increasing overall visibility of the inverter’s health, reliability and efficiency. Engineers may adapt monitoring and control systems to the PI standard plug-and-play protocol or request custom adjustments by PI engineers during their project’s development phase.”

Telemetric data available from the 1SP0635V2A0D gate driver includes accurate temperature measurement, which simplifies thermal management and eliminates the need for external temperature sensors. DC link voltage measurement is also incorporated, minimizing external circuitry, reducing system complexity and cost. Closed-loop gate voltage, gate status and short-circuit monitoring ensure that modules are operated within set limits, improving efficiency and avoiding catastrophic failures.

Other features include a status monitor for the fiber-optic interface to ensure that switching commands are received correctly. Similarly, gate monitoring ensures switching commands have been executed correctly and that the power module is in the appropriate operating condition. Short-circuit monitoring provides accurate control, directing the gate driver to respond appropriately in the event of a short circuit.

Availability
New 1SP0635V2A0D gate drivers are available for sampling now. Please contact your local sales representative for pricing.

For more information, please visit www.power.com%2F1sp0635-digital.

About Power Integrations
Power+Integrations%2C+Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, SCALE and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230509005330r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005330/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.