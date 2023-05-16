PCIM 2023 – Power+Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today announced a new, single-channel, plug-and-play gate driver for 190 mm x 140 mm IHM and IHV IGBT modules up to 3300 V. The 1SP0635V2A0D combines Power Integrations’ proven SCALE-2™ switching performance and protection features with a configurable isolated serial output interface, which augments driver programmability and provides comprehensive telemetry reporting for an accurate lifetime estimation. Multiple sensing circuits including thermal and device and bus condition information are incorporated, simplifying system design and enhancing observability, control and reliability. Application areas are rail traction inverters, power grid and medium-voltage drives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005330/en/

Power Integrations’ New 3300 V IGBT Module Gate Driver Reports Telemetry Data for Observability, Predictive Maintenance and Lifetime Modeling (Photo: Business Wire)

Thorsten Schmidt, product marketing manager at Power Integrations, commented: “The serial status output protocol incorporates critical real-time measurements, facilitating advanced operational verification and dramatically increasing overall visibility of the inverter’s health, reliability and efficiency. Engineers may adapt monitoring and control systems to the PI standard plug-and-play protocol or request custom adjustments by PI engineers during their project’s development phase.”

Telemetric data available from the 1SP0635V2A0D gate driver includes accurate temperature measurement, which simplifies thermal management and eliminates the need for external temperature sensors. DC link voltage measurement is also incorporated, minimizing external circuitry, reducing system complexity and cost. Closed-loop gate voltage, gate status and short-circuit monitoring ensure that modules are operated within set limits, improving efficiency and avoiding catastrophic failures.

Other features include a status monitor for the fiber-optic interface to ensure that switching commands are received correctly. Similarly, gate monitoring ensures switching commands have been executed correctly and that the power module is in the appropriate operating condition. Short-circuit monitoring provides accurate control, directing the gate driver to respond appropriately in the event of a short circuit.

Availability

New 1SP0635V2A0D gate drivers are available for sampling now. Please contact your local sales representative for pricing.

For more information, please visit www.power.com%2F1sp0635-digital.

About Power Integrations

Power+Integrations%2C+Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, SCALE and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005330/en/