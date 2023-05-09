PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Stephen Roy has been appointed as a new member of Volvo Group's Executive Board and President of Mack Trucks. He will succeed Martin Weissburg, who will retire after a long and successful career within the Volvo Group.

Stephen Roy began his Volvo Group career in 1996 and currently holds the position of Head of Region North America, Volvo Construction Equipment. Prior to his current role he has held many senior positions in the company, including within Mack Trucks and the Group's North American truck organization.

Martin Weissburg has served as a member of the Volvo Group Executive Board for over a decade and has been leader of Volvo Financial Services, Volvo Construction Equipment and Mack Trucks. He will now join the Board of Nova Bus.

Stephen Roy will take on his new position as of June 1st, 2023.

May 9th, 2023

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29



For more information, please visit volvogroup.com For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to SEK 473 billion (EUR 45 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stephen-roy-appointed-new-member-of-the-volvo-group-executive-board-and-president-of-mack-trucks-301819166.html

SOURCE AB Volvo