Stephen Roy appointed new member of the Volvo Group Executive Board and President of Mack Trucks

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 9, 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Stephen Roy has been appointed as a new member of Volvo Group's Executive Board and President of Mack Trucks. He will succeed Martin Weissburg, who will retire after a long and successful career within the Volvo Group.

Stephen Roy began his Volvo Group career in 1996 and currently holds the position of Head of Region North America, Volvo Construction Equipment. Prior to his current role he has held many senior positions in the company, including within Mack Trucks and the Group's North American truck organization.

Martin Weissburg has served as a member of the Volvo Group Executive Board for over a decade and has been leader of Volvo Financial Services, Volvo Construction Equipment and Mack Trucks. He will now join the Board of Nova Bus.

Stephen Roy will take on his new position as of June 1st, 2023.

May 9th, 2023

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to SEK 473 billion (EUR 45 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/3766173/2043359.pdf

230509-volvo-group-stephen-roy-appointed-new-member-of-the-volvo-group-executive-board-and-president-of-mack-trucks-en

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/1860x1050-stephenroy,c3176628

1860x1050 StephenRoy

favicon.png?sn=IO94532&sd=2023-05-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stephen-roy-appointed-new-member-of-the-volvo-group-executive-board-and-president-of-mack-trucks-301819166.html

SOURCE AB Volvo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO94532&Transmission_Id=202305090303PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO94532&DateId=20230509
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.