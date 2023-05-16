Ambarella Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call to be Held May 30, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. ( AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced it will hold its first quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 30th at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time). The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes that same day.

Those interested in asking a question on the call are required to register online in advance. Once registered, the dial-in numbers will be provided with a personal identification number (PIN). When dialing in for the live call, the PIN number must be provided to access the call.

The live webcast of the conference call, and a webcast replay, will be available at: http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human vision and edge AI applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

Contact:
Louis Gerhardy
VP Corporate Development
408-636-2310
[email protected]

