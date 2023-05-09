Acer Announces April Consolidated Revenues at NT$13.83 Billion

TAIPEI, May 9, 2023

Businesses other than computers and displays contribute 34.6% of total revenues in April and 30.6% for year-to-April

TAIPEI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for April at NT$13.83 billion. Businesses other than computers and displays contributed 34.6% of total revenues in April and 30.6% for year-to-April. Consolidated revenues for year-to-April reached NT$66.29 billion. The results mark the beginning of the inflection quarter, while industry inventory correction continues.

Acer's strategy of enhancing multiple business engines is supporting the group's overall performance. The public subsidiaries have announced their April revenues. Additional business highlights include:

  • MPS Energy Inc. revenues in April grew 60.1% year-on-year (YoY) and by 118.7% month-on-month (MoM)
  • Acerpure Inc. revenues in April grew 56.4% YoY and by 13.1% MoM
  • Weblink International's subsidiary, Protrade Applied Materials Corp., plans to start its IPO process in May 2023

