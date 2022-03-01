PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 1, 2022 to February 22, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 12, 2023

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. NEWS - MPW NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. ("Prospect"), which leases and operates 13 of the Company's facilities, was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties; (2) as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to Medical Properties Trust; (3) "given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery," the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties; (4) and, as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Medical Properties Trust you have until June 12, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

