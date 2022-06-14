PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired TAL American Depository Shares between June 14, 2022 and March 14, 2023, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 30, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in TAL:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tal-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39100&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that TAL Education Group made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was still providing services relating to academic subjects to students from kindergarten through grade nine; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in TAL you have until May 30, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased TAL securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the TAL lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tal-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39100&from=4.

