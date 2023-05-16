VELVEETA, known for its rich, creamy texture that satisfies cravings with cheesy, melty goodness, has teamed up with the cult-favorite chocolate company, Compartés Chocolatier, to create TruffVels – the first-ever chocolate cheese truffle. TruffVels brings the deliciously creamy and iconic VELVEETA drip to the world of chocolate, combining the two foods known for hitting the bullseye of pleasure: chocolate and VELVEETA.

The VELVEETA infused white chocolate shell-shaped truffle is made for those who go all in for the things they love. TruffVels consist of Compartés sweet white chocolate paired with the creamy delicious bite of VELVEETA for a unique sensation unlike any other. The iconic custom shell-shape is made to mirror VELVEETA Shells and Cheese and was created by infusing VELVEETA cheese sauce into Compartés award-winning chocolate to create a match made in culinary heaven.

“Two of life’s greatest pleasures are cheese and chocolate and we've already seen our pleasure seekers experiment with this combination across social media, so this collab was a no brainer,” said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager for VELVEETA. “As a brand that’s all about making outrageous pleasure a way of life, we decided to bring these two flavors together to create the most outrageously elevated version of a cheesy, chocolatey recipe for our fans to enjoy.”

Starting May 9th, the five-pack of VELVEETA x Compartés TruffVels are available for $24.95 on Compartes.com, while supplies last.

"This exciting and unique collaboration is delicious, decadent, delightful and unexpected,” said Jonathan Grahm, Compartés CEO and Lead Chocolatier. “I love the idea of pushing the boundaries of chocolate making and creating a unique product unlike anything that's ever been done before. With TruffVels mixing two of life's greatest pleasures, chocolate and cheese, we can all live the good ‘La Dolce VELVEETA’ life this Summer."

TruffVels is the latest example of how VELVEETA is encouraging pleasure seekers to live “La Dolce VELVEETA,” and embrace what the brand stands for—being unapologetic, big, bold, supremely creamy and relentlessly original.

For more information, follow @Velveeta on Instagram. Those living “La Dolce VELVEETA'' are encouraged to flaunt, post and share how they’re enjoying TruffVels by tagging @Velveeta on Instagram and @Velveeta Facebook using hashtag #LaDolceVelveeta. Respect the drip.

