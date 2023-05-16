Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of May 2023. Participation by the management team will vary by event.

The Citi 2023 Energy and Climate Technology Conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 16-17, 2023.

Investor slides to be used during the conferences are available for download on the company’s website, within Investors, under Presentations.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.

Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005378/en/