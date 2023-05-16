MALVERN, Pa., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc . ( TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy, will sponsor a Women in Surgery Dinner on May 10, 2023, at the International Hernia Collaboration (IHC) Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



Surgery has traditionally been a male-dominated specialty despite the increasing number of women graduating from medical schools. Events like the Women in Surgery dinner are critical in bringing together female surgeons, residents, medical students, and other healthcare professionals to network, share their experiences, and discuss ways to promote gender equity in surgery.

"The Women in Surgery Dinner is a unique event that brings together women in all stages of their surgical career to network with colleagues and share their professional experiences," said Talar Tejirian MD, IHC Program Co-Chair. "This event was created out of necessity. When I was in my residency, there were no female attendings. I didn’t have women in my field that I could turn to for support and mentorship. As I advanced in my career, I wanted to create a space to connect with women in surgery. I’m proud to have been invited back by the IHC to organize another Women in Surgery Dinner to empower women in hernia surgery and beyond.”

The Women in Surgery Dinner is dedicated to celebrating and supporting women in the field of surgery. Co-founded in 2019 by Dr. Tejirian, she continues to volunteer her time to organize the event on behalf of the IHC.

“At TELA Bio, we understand that progress and innovation are only possible when we embrace and empower diverse perspectives,” said Gina M. Nagvajara, PhD, Vice President of Regulatory and Quality at TELA Bio. “We are honored to support the advancement of women in surgery, and I am happy to be representing our company culture of continued learning and inclusivity during the IHC Brazil meeting."

Marissa Conrad, Vice President of Clinical Affairs and Project Management, and d. Richard St. Arromand, Director of Hernia Sales & Account Manager Development, will be joining Dr. Nagvajara in representing TELA Bio at the IHC Brazil from May 9-12, 2023, at the Hilton Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

IHC Brazil is an international event for surgeons, healthcare providers, and industry professionals interested in the repair of hernias and optimizing outcomes to come together to collaborate, share, and discuss challenges and solutions related to the disease of hernia. https://www.herniagroup.com/ihc-2023-brazil/

