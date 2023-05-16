TELA Bio Supports Diversity and Inclusion at International Hernia Collaboration Conference

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Leader in innovative soft-tissue tissue reconstruction solutions sponsors event advocating for and mentoring women in surgery

MALVERN, Pa., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ( TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy, will sponsor a Women in Surgery Dinner on May 10, 2023, at the International Hernia Collaboration (IHC) Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Surgery has traditionally been a male-dominated specialty despite the increasing number of women graduating from medical schools. Events like the Women in Surgery dinner are critical in bringing together female surgeons, residents, medical students, and other healthcare professionals to network, share their experiences, and discuss ways to promote gender equity in surgery.

"The Women in Surgery Dinner is a unique event that brings together women in all stages of their surgical career to network with colleagues and share their professional experiences," said Talar Tejirian MD, IHC Program Co-Chair. "This event was created out of necessity. When I was in my residency, there were no female attendings. I didn’t have women in my field that I could turn to for support and mentorship. As I advanced in my career, I wanted to create a space to connect with women in surgery. I’m proud to have been invited back by the IHC to organize another Women in Surgery Dinner to empower women in hernia surgery and beyond.”

The Women in Surgery Dinner is dedicated to celebrating and supporting women in the field of surgery. Co-founded in 2019 by Dr. Tejirian, she continues to volunteer her time to organize the event on behalf of the IHC.

“At TELA Bio, we understand that progress and innovation are only possible when we embrace and empower diverse perspectives,” said Gina M. Nagvajara, PhD, Vice President of Regulatory and Quality at TELA Bio. “We are honored to support the advancement of women in surgery, and I am happy to be representing our company culture of continued learning and inclusivity during the IHC Brazil meeting."

Marissa Conrad, Vice President of Clinical Affairs and Project Management, and d. Richard St. Arromand, Director of Hernia Sales & Account Manager Development, will be joining Dr. Nagvajara in representing TELA Bio at the IHC Brazil from May 9-12, 2023, at the Hilton Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

IHC Brazil is an international event for surgeons, healthcare providers, and industry professionals interested in the repair of hernias and optimizing outcomes to come together to collaborate, share, and discuss challenges and solutions related to the disease of hernia. https://www.herniagroup.com/ihc-2023-brazil/

About TELA Bio, Inc.
TELA Bio, Inc. ( TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient's natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
[email protected]

Media Contact
Alyson Kuritz
908-892-7149
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgzNDU2NiM1NTgyMjI3IzIxODAxMzk=
Tela-Bio-Inc.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.