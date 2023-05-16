HilleVax Announces Appointment of Nanette Cocero Ph.D., MBA, to its Board of Directors

BOSTON, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HilleVax, Inc. ( HLVX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced the appointment of Nanette Cocero, Ph.D., MBA, to its Board of Directors, effective May 8, 2023. Dr. Cocero served as the Global President of Pfizer Vaccines during the last four years and is a recognized leader in global healthcare.

“I am pleased to welcome Nanette, a highly respected and experienced leader in vaccines, as an independent director to the HilleVax board” said Rob Hershberg, MD, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HilleVax. “Nanette brings extensive experience in development and delivery of innovative vaccines to drive the prevention of serious and life-threatening conditions. We look forward to her meaningful impact and many contributions to the board.”

Dr. Cocero is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive with over 25 years of experience in diverse leadership positions. Most recently, Dr. Cocero was the Global President of Pfizer Vaccines where she led an over $30B global business and managed a diverse vaccines portfolio aimed at protecting lives at all stages, from infants to older adults. Dr. Cocero was responsible for the development, global commercialization, and delivery of >2B doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to 152 countries and territories around the world. Throughout her 21-year tenure at Pfizer, she held a number of senior positions touching every market of the world, from United States, Europe and Japan to emerging markets. Before joining Pfizer, Nanette was a management consultant in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. Nanette earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Cornell University, a Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from The Wharton Business School.

About HilleVax

HilleVax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. Its initial program, HIL-214, is a virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine candidate in development for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection. Globally, norovirus is estimated to result in over approximately 700 million cases of AGE and 200,000 deaths per year, resulting in over $4 billion in direct health system costs and $60 billion in societal costs per year. The burden of norovirus falls disproportionately on young children and older adults. For more information about HilleVax, visit the company’s website at http://www.HilleVax.com.

Contact:
Shane Maltbie
[email protected]
+1-617-213-5054

