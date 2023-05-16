Gravity to Start the Global Pre-registration for a Mobile Relaxing Idle Game 'WITH: Whale In The High'

Gravity (NASDAQ: GRVY), a global game company, will start the global pre-registration for ‘WITH: Whale In The High’, a new mobile relaxing idle game, on May 9.

‘WITH: Whale In The High (WITH)’ is a mobile relaxing idle game published by Gravity and developed by Skywalk, a mobile game developer. In WITH, the main story unfolds through incidents that take place after the main character, Wiz, winds up on the back of a whale by chance. Users can decorate their own cute Wiz village with the main stage on the back of a huge whale floating in the sky.

The game's main content such as “Hideout Expansion” and “Wiz Decoration” is filled with all sorts of things to enjoy, including interacting with the whale, decorating aquariums, taking pictures, and sharing through Social media. The game also presents the latest trends and interesting elements, such as expressing the characteristics of each Wiz with MBTI. The beautiful pastel-colored graphics and high-quality background music further spotlight the peaceful charm of the game. WITH plans to provide services in a total of 13 languages, including English, Korean, and Japanese, to target the global market.

Users can pre-register in the two representative app markets - Google Play starting from May 2, and App Store starting from May 9 - until the launch of the global version.Alternatively, they can apply for pre-registration by verifying their email address on the WITH pre-registration page. Gravity is also set to hold a pre-registration event that provides various benefits to pre-registration participants.

Harry Choi, Business Director at Gravity, said, “WITH has a variety of charming content that users can enjoy. The game has many relaxing elements, allowing users to experience excitements which are differentiated from those of other battle-centered games. Gravity is putting its best efforts for the upcoming launch to showcase a better game, and we ask for your support for global pre-registration.”

More information on the global pre-registration for WITH is available on the global pre-registration page (https%3A%2F%2Fwith.gnjoy.com%2F).

Gravity Official Website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gravity.co.kr+%0A
Pre-registration for WITH: https%3A%2F%2Fwith.gnjoy.com%2F

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd is a Korean game company established in April 2000 and a global game company listed on NASDAQ (GRVY). Gravity currently has a global network consisting of its domestic affiliated company 'Gravity Neocyon (Korea)' and overseas branches 'Gravity Communications (Taiwan), Gravity Game Link (Indonesia), Gravity Interactive (USA), Gravity Game Arise (Japan), Gravity Game Tech (Thailand), Gravity Game Hub (Singapore) and Gravity Game Vision (Hong Kong).

