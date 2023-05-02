Ferguson+plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 79,354 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 02, 2023 up to and including May 05, 2023 in connection with its $2.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares Trading

venue May 02, 2023 20,000 110.700000 XLON May 03, 2023 19,750 111.406226 XLON May 04, 2023 20,000 109.600000 XLON May 05, 2023 19,604 109.850000 XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 27,287,925.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 204,883,257. The figure of 204,883,257 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson+-+Investors+-+Shareholder+Center+-+Share+Buy-Back+Details+-+2023+Share+Buy-Back.

