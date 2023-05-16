Dollar General today announced recent expansions in its global supply chain network including the opening of its first ground-up, dual facility in Blair, Nebraska and two permanent regional distribution hubs in Newnan, Georgia and Fort Worth, Texas. The Company also announced expansion plans in Jonesville, South Carolina and Amsterdam, New York at existing facilities.

“The recent additions to our supply chain network aim to provide greater efficiencies, create additional jobs and drive positive economic impact,” said Tony Zuazo, Dollar General’s executive vice president of global supply chain. “We’re excited to continue growing our distribution center network to further support store growth and to better serve our customers and local communities.”

Blair, Nebraska

Dollar General recently opened its Blair, Nebraska distribution center, which is expected to create approximately 400 new careers at full capacity and represents an approximate $140 million investment in Washington County. As the Company’s first ground-up dual distribution center, Blair combines the efficiencies of traditional and DG Fresh supply chain networks, which is its strategic, multi-phased shift to self-distribution of frozen and refrigerated products. The DG Fresh network is currently delivering to more than 19,000 stores from 12 facilities. A formal grand opening celebration is scheduled for summer 2023.

Permanent Regional Facilities

The Company recently increased distribution center storage capacity by more than two million square feet through two new permanent regional facilities in Newnan, Georgia and Fort Worth, Texas. Each facility will employ approximately 200 individuals at full capacity and serve as an intermediary point between import locations and Dollar General’s distribution center network.

Jonesville, South Carolina

The Company announced an approximately $45 million expansion investment in its Jonesville, South Carolina distribution center, which first opened in 2005. The 250,000 square foot addition was completed in spring 2023.

Amsterdam, New York

Dollar General plans to build a 170,000 square foot DG Fresh facility to complement the Company’s traditional distribution center that opened in 2019. The Company currently plans to close on the property by fall 2023 and begin construction in 2024.

Dollar General is also currently under construction on three recently-announced distribution centers in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Aurora, Colorado; and Salem, Oregon.

Distribution center employment opportunities are online at www.dollargeneral.com%2Fcareers. Dollar General provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401(k) savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.

Dollar General believes the addition of each distribution center represents positive economic impact in the communities it serves and takes several factors into consideration when choosing distribution center sites including proximities to DG stores, local business environments and local workforces, among others.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of March 3, 2023, the company’s 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever. Learn more at DollarGeneral.com.

