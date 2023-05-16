Verve Therapeutics to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced that Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the RBC Capital Markets 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York.

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.vervetx.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics, Inc. ( VERV) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, potentially transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s initial two programs – VERVE-101 and VERVE-201 – target genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a root cause of cardiovascular disease, in order to durably reduce blood LDL-C levels. VERVE-101 is designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver and is being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and ultimately to treat atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients not at goal on oral therapy. VERVE-201 is designed to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver and is initially being developed in homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) and ultimately to treat patients with refractory hypercholesterolemia. For more information, please visit www.VerveTx.com.

Investor Contact
Jen Robinson
Verve Therapeutics, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact
Ashlea Kosikowski
1AB
[email protected]

