The 11,000 New A1346 Model Mining Machines are Scheduled to be Delivered and Energized in the Third Quarter of 2023



Purchase Will Complete the Buildout of Cipher’s Facility in Odessa, Texas and Achieve a Hash Rate of 7.2 Exahash per Second (“EH/s”) by the End of the Third Quarter of 2023

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. ( CIFR) (“Cipher”), a leading developer and operator of bitcoin mining data centers, and Canaan Inc. ( CAN) (“Canaan”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today jointly announced an agreement whereby Cipher has purchased from Canaan 11,000 new A1346 model mining machines to be delivered in the third quarter of 2023 for use at Cipher’s Odessa, Texas facility. Following the delivery, Cipher will have a deployed fleet of more than 70,000 mining machines and 7.2 EH/s of self-mining capacity across its portfolio.

Tyler Page, CEO of Cipher, commented, “We are excited to formally begin our collaboration with Canaan, a pioneer in the ASIC high-performance computing chip industry. Over the past several months, our technology and operations teams have been working with Canaan to test its new generation mining machines onsite at Odessa. We are confident that Canaan’s mining machines will be an excellent addition to our fleet, and we expect these mining machines to perform extremely well during the hot summer months in Texas.”

“This purchase once again demonstrates Cipher’s ability to manage the cyclicality of prices in the bitcoin mining space to drive higher returns on investment. Whether purchasing rigs when market prices are low, negotiating long-term fixed price power contracts or reinvesting our profits in the expansion of our facilities, Cipher’s philosophy of prudent growth through the cycle has helped drive a best-in-class business that is well-positioned for leadership in the industry over the coming years,” said Mr. Page.

Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canaan, stated, “We are thrilled and honored to support Cipher in advancing their world-class mining operations. We firmly believe that the exceptional performance of our cutting-edge mining machines will propel industry growth while delivering significant commercial value to our customers. We don't just use cutting-edge technology to support our North American customers, we carefully upgrade our hardware and software to ensure peak efficiency under any operating conditions, so our customers can rely on us to provide exceptional service.”

“Today's agreement with Cipher stands as a testament to our expanding presence in the U.S. market,” Zhang added. “By offering top-tier products and unparalleled services, we eagerly anticipate making a meaningful contribution to Cipher's continuous growth. Our dedicated team is driven to serve as a catalyst for innovation within the Bitcoin mining community, and we are determined to go above and beyond to empower this increasingly decentralized industry.”

About Cipher

Cipher is an emerging technology company focused on the development and operation of bitcoin mining data centers. Cipher is dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure. Together with its diversely talented team and strategic partnerships, Cipher aims to be a market leader in bitcoin mining growth and innovation. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/ .

About Canaan

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. ( CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan’s vision is “super computing is what we do, social enrichment is why we do it.” Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, under the leadership of Mr. Nangeng Zhang, founder and CEO, Canaan’s founding team shipped to its customers the world’s first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology in Bitcoin’s history under the brand name, Avalon. In 2018, Canaan released the world's first RISC-V architecture commercial edge AI chip. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering (the “IPO”) on the Nasdaq Global Market. To learn more about Canaan, please visit https://www.canaan.io/

