U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Its Participation at the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference on May 10, 2023

1 hours ago
HOUSTON, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. ( USEG, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”), a growth-focused energy company engaged in operating a portfolio of high-quality producing assets, announced today that it will be attending the EF Hutton Global Conference to be held at the Plaza Hotel in New York, New York on May 10-11, 2023. Ryan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. The Company’s investor deck is posted on the Company’s website at www.usnrg.com.

About U.S. Energy

We are a growth company focused on consolidating high-quality producing assets in the United States with the potential to optimize production and generate free cash flow through low-risk development while maintaining an attractive shareholder returns program. We are committed to environmental stewardship and being a leader in reducing our carbon footprint in the areas in which we operate. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com.

Investor Relations Contact

U.S. Energy Corp.
[email protected]
(303) 993-3200
www.usnrg.com

