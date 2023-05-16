PURbonedough™ positioned to capture its share of the forecasted total spine market expected to grow from 13.3 billon in 2023 to 19 billion in 2030, a growth rate of 5.2% CAGR

PURbonedough ™ is PUR's most advanced product yet in bone regeneration, notably spinal fusion

Shipment has begun to distributors and customers with strong feedback; should be major seller in 2023

The product's innovative dough-like consistency is superior in handling to currently available products

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / PUR Biologics, an innovative biotech company, and wholly-owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB), today has unveiled its latest product, PURbonedough™, to further expand its leadership into the burgeoning spine biologics market.

PURbonedough™ is derived from 100% donated human tissue that, through significant research and development, has been prepared to optimize the cellular conditions required for spine fusion surgeries. The product's unique composition also offers the best in market handling properties that provide confidence and assurance against graft migration.

"At PUR Biologics, we are committed to developing innovative solutions that can improve patient surgical and functional outcomes, ultimately advancing patients' quality of life," said Ryan Fernan, Head of PUR Biologics.

With its extensive network of direct sales and strategic sales partners, nearing 300 sales representatives nationwide, PUR Biologics plans to launch PURbonedough™ and capture its share of the forecasted growth in the spine biologics market.

"We believe that PUR Biologics' continued investment in advanced biologic solutions will drive our growth and lead to long-term value creation for our shareholders." says CJ Wiggins, Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO of HippoFi.

To learn more about PURbonedough™ and PUR Biologics' full line of biologic products, visit www.PURbiologics.com .

About PUR Biologics

PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK: ORHB), is a leading biologic company committed to supporting surgeons and hospitals in providing the best care for their patients. PUR Biologics' full line of biologic products currently include: advanced allografts and demineralized extracellular matrixes (d-ECM), innovative synthetic solutions, cellular derived tissues, and a future of next generation regenerative stem cell and growth factor driven therapeutics for treating osteoarthritis and cartilage regeneration.

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations through an extensive sales channel network while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar Biotech, Fintech, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, which utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes.

HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.com and www.PURbiologics.com .

Contact:

Jason Brown

Shareholder Communications

HippoFi, Inc.

612-209-7565

SOURCE: ORHUB, Inc.

