Identiv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it will showcase its innovative IoT-enabling radio frequency identification (RFID), near field connection (NFC), and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) solutions at RFID Journal LIVE! 2023 in Orlando, Fla., May 9 - 11, 2023. LIVE! is the world’s largest conference and exhibition focused on RFID and related technologies.

What: RFID Journal LIVE! 2023 When: May 9 - 11, 2023 Where: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla. How: Visit Identiv booth 511 or book+a+meeting

Identiv’s connected ecosystems put the IoT in motion. Meet with Identiv at LIVE! to see how the company is constantly evolving to provide the most innovative tech for an industry in perpetual flux:

Empower Any Brand: The powerful, easy to manage bitse.io+platform combines physical IoT tags and data management for on-the-spot tag commissioning, consumer experience, and analytics.

Make Experiences Digital: Bridging the gap between the physical and digital, we provide high-security authentication experiences with partners like ProQure and collectID.

Digitize Accessible Health: Our intelligent RFID makes digital health smarter, safer, and more accessible with IoT-enabled medical devices, platforms, and pharmaceutical packaging.

Harvest Ambient Waves: Powered in unique ways, our BLE tags in collaboration with Wiliot connect the physical and digital for supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and productivity in the IoT.

Dream It and Do It: Our specialized tag portfolio empowers users to create their own IoT solutions with technology that can trace, sense, or read long distances in remarkable formats that are tiny, eco-friendly, or industrial.

Amir Khoshniyati, VP/GM IoT Business, Identiv, will participate in the “Authenticated Supply Chains and Brand Value Through NFTs, DIDs and Web3 Standards” expert+panel on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET in room W315A.

Identiv is also sponsoring the AIM+Partnership+Breakfast celebrating AIM’s 50th anniversary on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM ET. Identiv’s industry-leading IoT solutions are closely aligned with AIM’s identification standards, and both organizations are focused on solving issues associated with growth and demand for RFID across all vertical markets.

“We are proud to be a sponsor, exhibitor, and presenter at LIVE! this year, leading the wave of industrial IoT solutions,” said Mr. Khoshniyati. “We’ve brought together an incredible group of partners to support the industry’s fastest-growing applications, and together, we’re developing the foundation for the future of IoT.”

Identiv’s IoT-enabling+RFID%2C+NFC%2C+and+BLE+solutions create digital identities for every physical object. The innovative RFID team handles research, design, development, software, and manufacturing. The company embed tags, inlays, and labels in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, luxury brands, specialty retail, athletic apparel, industrial applications, smart packaging, library media, toys, wine and spirits, mobile devices, cold chain items, and perishables.

For more information on Identiv’s complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact [email protected].

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005449/en/