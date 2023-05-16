Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new standards of care for the frontline treatment of hematologic malignancies, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Simonian, M.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities 2023 Life Sciences Conference. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings. Details are as follows:

JMP Securities 2023 Life Sciences Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 16

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: The New York Hilton Midtown, 1335 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is committed to developing new standards of care for the frontline treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies. Driven by the motivation to help patients with blood disorders that have largely eluded other targeted approaches, Syros is advancing a robust late-stage clinical pipeline, including tamibarotene, an oral selective RARα agonist in patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia with RARA gene overexpression, and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia. Syros is also seeking partnerships for SY-5609, a highly selective and potent CDK7 inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of select solid tumors, and multiple preclinical programs in oncology. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (%40SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.

