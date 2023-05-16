Diversified Energy Announces First Quarter Dividend

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (

LSE:DEC, Financial) ("Diversified" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.375 cents per share in respect of 1Q23 for the three month period ended March 31, 2023, an increase of 3% over the 1Q22 dividend of 4.250 cents per share.

Key dates related to the declared dividend include:

Ex-dividend Date:

August 31, 2023

Record Date:

September 1, 2023

Payment Date:

September 29, 2023

Default Currency:

US Dollar

Currency Election Option:

Sterling

Last Date for Currency Election:

September 8, 2023

Diversified will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at https://ir.div.energy/dividend-information. Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the currency election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than September 8, 2023.

Diversified will announce the sterling value of the dividend payable per share approximately two weeks prior to the payment date.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("UK MAR"), as it forms part of the UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

For further information please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC

+1 973 856 2757

Doug Kris

[email protected]

www.div.energy

FTI Consulting

[email protected]

US & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company PLC
Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas related to its US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

