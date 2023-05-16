Cyngn Welcomes Ex Google and Seegrid, Carnegie Mellon Alumni Sean Stetson as VP of Engineering

Cyngn, Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, announced today that Sean Stetson has been hired as VP of Engineering. Stetson is an accomplished product development leader who brings more than 25 years of experience in commercializing emerging technologies, having previously held an executive position at Seegrid. In this role, Stetson will be responsible for overseeing all hardware and software development within the engineering organization, driving innovation and facilitating Cyngn’s continued expansion of our Enterprise Autonomy Suite (EAS) offerings.

“We are excited to welcome Sean to the Cyngn team,” said Lior Tal, Cyngn CEO. “His extensive experience leading product, design, and engineering teams, paired with his track record of delivering differentiated products in the robotics and warehouse automation industries, make him the perfect candidate to lead our engineering efforts. We are confident that Sean will be instrumental in driving our autonomous vehicle (AV) solutions forward, meeting customer needs, and delivering exceptional value with the highest standards of quality and innovation.”

Prior to joining Cyngn, Stetson served as VP of Engineering at Seegrid, where he led the company through a period of dramatic commercial and corporate growth, scaling the engineering organization across the robot hardware, autonomy software, cloud software, and quality assurance teams. Stetson's experience also includes a tenure at Google, where he held the position of Technical Program Lead in the Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) group. Sean holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

“Cyngn is in a great position to deliver the next generation of autonomous driving solutions to some of the most challenging problems in the industrial space, whether it is for manufacturing, logistics or in the heavy industry space, and I am excited to be leading their engineering teams in this mission,” says Stetson.

As Cyngn continues to expand its offerings in the autonomous driving software solutions market, the Company is committed to hiring key people who will play a pivotal role in meeting growing customer demands. With Stetson's expertise in robotics and proven track record in leading product development teams, he brings invaluable skills to Cyngn, as the Company continues to scale engineering and drive the development of their cutting-edge AI and machine learning solutions.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn’s self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn’s DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn’s flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

