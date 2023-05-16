"Revolutionizing the Frying Industry: Beyond Oil's Novel Solution May Reduce Cancer Risks Associated with Repeatedly Frying Oils"¹

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)(OTC PINK:BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company extending the life of frying oil, reducing costs and waste, is pleased to announce the release of a comprehensive health report¹ examining the health risks associated with the repeated use of frying oil and the potential health benefits of Beyond Oil's innovative technology. The Health Report is based on experiments and observations conducted over several years and validated by renowned scientist Professor Nissim Garti of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Data and Experiments

The Health Report includes assessments of the results from experiments carried out in the marketplace and also critically reviews past extended studies published in the scientific literature, patents, American and European Health Agencies and legislation, reports and recommendations in view of the novel Beyond Oil technology. Professor Garti also critically examined Beyond Oil's formulation (the "Beyond Oil Product") and has examined the results from independent analytical labs in untreated and repeatedly heated oils compared to the oils treated by the Beyond Oil Product.

Health Risks of Frying Oil - Including Cancer

In addition to other severe health risks, the Health Report explains that the prolonged use of frying oil can lead to the formation of carcinogenic substances that might lead to cancer compounds such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons ("PAH") and acrylamide in fried food, and that these compounds have been linked in literature reports to several types of cancer and pose a significant health risk to consumers.

Observed Health Impacts of the Beyond Oil Product

Professor Garti referred to a set of experiments at a restaurant in Israel that all major PAH compounds were detected after continuous frying after four days without the Beyond Oil Product at a total level of up to 40.29+-0.57 micrograms per kilogram of oil. However, in the same restaurant, oil was filtered with the Beyond Oil Product during the four days of frying and "the result was amazing - all PAH compounds were not detectable, and the total PAH was below 0.5 micrograms per kilogram of oil."²

With respect to acrylamide, Professor Garti noted that there are many studies and evidence showing that acrymalide can cause cancer of the pancreas in humans, and it has also been shown to cause central nervous system, mammary, scrotum and other types of cancers. In the cited experiments, Professor Garti noted that acrymalide levels in the untreated oil was very low, but in the oil that was treated with the Beyond Oil Product, "the levels were reduced to non-detectable."³

The Health Report also confirmed widely accepted evidence that the Beyond Oil Product reduces other soluble impurities formed during the frying process that can form free fatty acids ("FFA") and total polar minerals ("TPM"). By significantly reducing these compounds in frying oil, the Health Report concluded that the Beyond Oil Product is a technological innovation that redefines the world of frying oils and represents a global breakthrough technological revolution.

"Several studies conducted worldwide in recent years have shown that Beyond Oil's formulation has the potential to significantly reduce the risk of morbidity and mortality from various types of cancers and other diseases - which is particularly relevant given the direct link between fried food consumption and the development of many serious diseases," said Professor Nissim Garti of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. "I am confident in concluding that adopting Beyond Oil's innovative solution will enable restaurants, food producers, and other food manufacturers to offer safer and healthier food to their customers, reducing the risk of severe diseases and improving the general health of the population."

"Beyond Oil is delighted to have one of the world's leading professors in food science and chemistry validating the health benefits of our innovative product," said Jonathan Or, CEO and Co-founder of Beyond Oil. "As an early-stage food-tech company, we have been raising awareness for only one of the three key benefits of our product: providing cost savings for restaurants and food companies. As we continue to grow, we are going to raise public awareness for the other two key benefits: serving healthier food, which leads to improved health for consumers, and reducing environmental waste. We are thrilled to have Professor Garti publishing this comprehensive study on the health benefits of our product."

Professor Garti received a one-time monetary compensation from the Company for his research, as is customary in the industry.

About Professor Nissim Garti

Professor Nissim Garti is Emeritus full professor of chemistry and the former director of the Casali Center of Applied Chemistry at the Department of Chemistry of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel. Professor Garti was announced as a distinguished professor and entitled ‘Ratner Family Chair of Chemistry of the Hebrew University' in 2011.

In 2013, Professor Garti was recognized as one of the 23 most important inventors and contributors to innovations of the Hebrew University for his contributions in Food Science, Nutraceuticals and Delivery Vehicles of Bioactives. Professor Garti has been awarded with many international and national prestigious prizes, including: the Life-Time Scientific Achievements in Food Science (2015), the K. Mittal Award from the Surfactants in Solution Society (SIS) (2014), Supelco/Nicolas Pelick Award of the American Chemical, Oil society (AOCS),"Chang Award" of the American Oil Chemists Society (2011), "Corporate Research Award" of the AOCS (2012); "The International Food Technologists (IFT) Society Award (2009)", Kaye Award of the Hebrew University (1990 and 2000), the Rockefeller Foundation Award (2004) and the Japan Award for Promotion of Foreign Scientists (2004).

Professor Garti's scientific achievements include over 410 peer reviewed publications, 14 edited books, 85 chapters in books and over 90 patents.

The Health Report is available for download on Beyond Oil's website - click HERE . For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit www.beyondoil.co .

Product Highlights

Frying Oils Recovery : Extensive testing indicates that the Beyond Oil Product extends the usable life of frying oil, improves product quality, and reduces frying oil costs. As a preferential adsorbent, the product reduces soluble impurities formed during the frying process that cause damaging FFA and TPM, undesirable odors, off-flavors, and off-colors. The product is simple to integrate into existing daily filtration processes.

One-of-a-Kind : To the Company's knowledge, Beyond Oil has developed a unique solution that can absorb the FFAs and TPMs generated in frying oil, together with other harmful components and undesired off-flavors, colors, and odors.

Patent Protected : The Company also has a portfolio of registered and patent-pending solutions that extend the shelf-life of produced and used vegetable oils.

Potential Cost-Savings : One of Beyond Oil's unique value propositions is that it can dramatically lower costs for quick-service restaurants by significantly extending the useful life of the oil while meeting food quality and safety requirements. For more information on how the Beyond Oil Product extends the life of frying oil, see the Company's news release dated December 12, 2022.

Distribution Ready : The Company received a non-objection letter from the US Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") in March 2022, on the basis that all the Beyond Oil Product ingredients meet food-grade specifications of the FDA. In May 2022, Beyond Oil received a non-objection letter from Health Canada and a National Sanitation Foundation certification. Beyond Oil is legally permitted to sell its product into the Israeli market according to the processing-aid and filtering-aid regulations.

How the Beyond Oil Product Works

The Beyond Oil Product integrates with most passive filtration systems. The combination of active filtration by the powder and passive filtration by the filter media and filtration machine ensures the best results by removing other degradation particles. The powder remains on the filter media and creates an additional layer which provides the microfiltration benefit.

¹ Garti, Nissim, "Revolutionizing the Frying Industry: Beyond Oil's Novel Solution May Reduce Cancer Risks Associated with Repeatedly Frying Oils." The Hebrew University in Jerusalem (April 2023) (the "Health Report").

² Health Report, page 6.

³ Health Report, page 6.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil develops and manufactures an innovative, proprietary, and patented product designed to extend the life of frying oil while preserving the oil's quality and nutritional value. The unique product integrates into the existing filtration systems of both commercial and industrial fryers, reducing oil costs, helping create healthier food, decreasing waste, and increasing sustainability. For more information visit: www.beyondoil.co.

