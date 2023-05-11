Veritone%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the leader in enterprise AI software and services, today announced that management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences.

Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference – New York City, NY

Thursday, May 11, 2023

1x1 Meetings

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference – New York City, NY

Tuesday, May 16 - Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Ryan Steelberg, CEO and Co-founder, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 16 from 8:00 to 8:40 am Eastern Time.

1 x 1 Meetings

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference – Boston, MA

Tuesday, June 6 – Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Mike Zemetra, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 6, from 1:15 to 1:45 pm Eastern Time.

1x1 Meetings

Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference – San Francisco, CA

Tuesday, June 6 – Thursday, June 8, 2023

Sean King, SVP, GM Commercial Enterprise, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 8, from 2:20 to 2:50 pm Eastern Time.

1x1 meetings

For live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit the investor+events section of the Veritone Investor Relations website.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your institutional sales representative or Veritone’s IR team at [email protected].

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

