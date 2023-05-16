Presentation to focus on sales and profitability growth and reiterates extension of company's stock repurchase program.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. ( NYSE:ARC, Financial), a leading provider of visual marketing, digital printing and document workflow services, today announced that the Dilo Wijesuriya, the company's President & COO, and Jorge Avalos, ARC's CFO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on May 10-11, 2023.

The presentation will expand on ARC's first quarter results, including growth drivers, increasing profitability, and the recent expansion of its stock repurchase program approved by its Board of Directors. ARC's presentation will begin on Wednesday, May 10 at 3:15-3:45 PM EST and can be accessed live here.

ARC will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and investors are not required to be a Sidoti client.

About ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC, Financial)

ARC provides visual marketing, digital printing and document workflow for businesses of all kinds. We partner with top brands around the world to tell their stories through visually compelling graphics, and we use advanced digital printing technology, sustainable materials, and innovative techniques to bring their vision to life. ARC also provides other document workflow services to a wide variety of industries all over North America and in select markets around the world. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/753641/ARC-to-Present-at-Sidotis-Virtual-Investor-Conference-May-10-11





You may also like :