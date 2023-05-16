FiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced a series of wide-ranging customer agreements covering the global news media sector.

The agreements include contract wins and renewals for FiscalNote’s market-leading portfolio of offerings which provide AI-powered geopolitical and market intelligence, legislative tracking and regulatory monitoring, operational risk detection, and more.

These customers rely on FiscalNote’s trusted, mission-critical data and information to inform their world-class reporting and benefit from a range of FiscalNote technology investments, strategic partnerships, and industry relationships - including the company’s recent global expansion of its intellectual property portfolio to 17 patents - as well as its decade-long investment in legal domain-specific AI models, enhanced accuracy and relevancy, aggregated legislative and regulatory data, and its market leadership in the applicationof AI in the legal and regulatory space. FiscalNote will continue to work with these and other enterprise customers across the marketplace to provide additional value for upselling and cross-selling as the company continues to grow and innovate across its broader product portfolio.

The company’s global media customer wins include, but are not limited to, the following:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

CNN

C-SPAN

The New York Times

The Washington Post

The Los Angeles Times

USA Today

National Public Radio

Voice of America

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

Radio Canada

NHK - Japan Broadcasting Corporation

Tokyo Broadcasting System

Tokyo Shimbun (Japan)

Mainichi Newspapers (Japan)

Yomiuri Shimbun (Japan)

Korea Broadcasting System

Chosun Daily News/Chosun Ilbo (Korea)

Central News Agency (Taiwan)

“The world depends more and more on timely, unbiased insights, and leading global news providers continue to turn to FiscalNote’s trusted information, data, and analysis as an underpinning of the crucial coverage they provide,” said Josh Resnik, President & Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “We are proud to play a pivotal role in that process, and believe the AI-enhanced data we provide on a daily basis reinforces and strengthens the relationship between news consumers and news companies at a time when there is tremendous uncertainty and change driving global events every hour of the day. Further, FiscalNote’s constant innovation - such as AI-powered Congressional transcripts - ensures that media companies and news organizations are staying informed of policy, political, and regulatory proposals being made in Washington and statehouses across the country that could impact their business and operations at any time.”

Today’s unveiling of major global news media customer agreements is the latest in a series of announcements by FiscalNote regarding significant global+public+sector, healthcare, U.S.+public+sector, global+commercial, and trade+association%2C+advocacy%2C+and+nonprofit contract wins, expansions, and renewals - demonstrating a sustained momentum for the business and the broad diversity of FiscalNote’s global customer base.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005569/en/