Global Media Companies and News Organizations Choose FiscalNote for Policy and Political Intelligence and Critical Insights to Augment Reporting

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced a series of wide-ranging customer agreements covering the global news media sector.

The agreements include contract wins and renewals for FiscalNote’s market-leading portfolio of offerings which provide AI-powered geopolitical and market intelligence, legislative tracking and regulatory monitoring, operational risk detection, and more.

These customers rely on FiscalNote’s trusted, mission-critical data and information to inform their world-class reporting and benefit from a range of FiscalNote technology investments, strategic partnerships, and industry relationships - including the company’s recent global expansion of its intellectual property portfolio to 17 patents - as well as its decade-long investment in legal domain-specific AI models, enhanced accuracy and relevancy, aggregated legislative and regulatory data, and its market leadership in the applicationof AI in the legal and regulatory space. FiscalNote will continue to work with these and other enterprise customers across the marketplace to provide additional value for upselling and cross-selling as the company continues to grow and innovate across its broader product portfolio.

The company’s global media customer wins include, but are not limited to, the following:

ABC News
CBS News
NBC News
FOX News
CNN
C-SPAN
The New York Times
The Washington Post
The Los Angeles Times
USA Today
National Public Radio
Voice of America
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation
Radio Canada
NHK - Japan Broadcasting Corporation
Tokyo Broadcasting System
Tokyo Shimbun (Japan)
Mainichi Newspapers (Japan)
Yomiuri Shimbun (Japan)
Korea Broadcasting System
Chosun Daily News/Chosun Ilbo (Korea)
Central News Agency (Taiwan)

“The world depends more and more on timely, unbiased insights, and leading global news providers continue to turn to FiscalNote’s trusted information, data, and analysis as an underpinning of the crucial coverage they provide,” said Josh Resnik, President & Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “We are proud to play a pivotal role in that process, and believe the AI-enhanced data we provide on a daily basis reinforces and strengthens the relationship between news consumers and news companies at a time when there is tremendous uncertainty and change driving global events every hour of the day. Further, FiscalNote’s constant innovation - such as AI-powered Congressional transcripts - ensures that media companies and news organizations are staying informed of policy, political, and regulatory proposals being made in Washington and statehouses across the country that could impact their business and operations at any time.”

Today’s unveiling of major global news media customer agreements is the latest in a series of announcements by FiscalNote regarding significant global+public+sector, healthcare, U.S.+public+sector, global+commercial, and trade+association%2C+advocacy%2C+and+nonprofit contract wins, expansions, and renewals - demonstrating a sustained momentum for the business and the broad diversity of FiscalNote’s global customer base.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230509005569r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005569/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.