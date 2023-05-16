MusicFX has been selected as the official ticketing partner for the 2024 FreakNik Festival. The company plans to launch a new blockchain-based NFT ticketing platform by the end of this year.

Fairfield, CA., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and MWRK), an award-winning Web3 company that owns and operates blockchain platforms in the entertainment technology space, is pleased to announce the recent FreakNik Festival documentary taping was a tremendous success, with thousands of new digital wallets created for attendees.

MetaWorks’ MusicFX partnered with Atlanta-based promotional and events Company After 9 Partners, LLC, to be the official ticketing, wallet, and NFT partner for the event, providing digital ticketing and creating a collectible FreakNik Festival proof of attendance NFT for guests who attended the festival.

MusicFX is also excited to announce that it has been selected as the official ticketing partner for the 2024 FreakNik Festival. This continued partnership aligns with MusicFX's goal of making the ticketing process safe, fun, and affordable for the expected 30,000 attendees. By controlling the costs for the fans, MusicFX is improving the returns for the artists and using NFTs to create a closer connection between the fan and the artist.

FreakNik originated in the mid-1980s in Atlanta as a modest spring break picnic organized for students from local Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). FreakNik is not only a captivating story showcasing how Atlanta became the foundation of Black culture today but also highlights the fusion of various cultural elements, including music, politics, and societal dynamics from the late 80s and 90s, all the way to the present day.

MusicFX plans to launch a new blockchain-based NFT ticketing platform by the end of the year, which will eliminate the secondary market ticketing process where middlemen mark tickets up 5 to 20 times their face value with neither the fan nor the artists benefiting. The FreakNik Festival was the platform's first event where digital wallets, blockchain, and NFTs were used to drive real value to music, concert, and eventgoers.

"Through our partnership with MetaWorks' MusicFX, we were able to provide a seamless, secure, and engaging ticketing experience for the attendees of the FreakNik Festival,” said Carlos Neal, Principal at After 9 Partners, LLC. “We look forward to MusicFX helping us deliver an even more exciting event for the 2024 FreakNik Festival."

“The success of the event is a testament to the power of our platform to create unique, one-of-a-kind experiences for music fans and artists alike,” said Scott Gallagher, President of MetaWorks. “We look forward to the 2024 FreakNik Festival and delivering an enjoyable experience for all attendees while creating new opportunities for artists to connect with their fans.”

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and MWRK) is an award-winning Web3 company that owns and operates blockchain platforms in the entertainment technology space that empower Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize content for their communities empowering their transition to Web3. MetaWorks Platforms owns and operates movie distribution platform Vuele.io and MusicFX.io, its fan engagement platform that creates deeper connections between fans and artists using Web3 technologies.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.metaworksplatforms.io . For additional investor info, visit www.metaworksplatform.io or www.sedar.com , and www.sec.gov , searching MWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

[email protected]

Company Contact

Scott Gallagher, President

[email protected]