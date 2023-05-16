The+AZEK+Company+Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and railing, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, announced today that Jesse Singh, CEO, and Peter Clifford, CFO, will participate in the following investor conferences:

JPMorgan 2023 Homebuilding and Building Products Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Location: Virtual

Presentation Time: 9:00am ET

BofA Securities 2023 Housing Symposium

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Location: Bank of America Tower, New York, NY

Presentation Time: 8:45am ET

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Location: Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago, IL

Presentation Time: 10:40am CT

The Company’s presentation at each of the conferences listed above will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the Company's website, investors.azekco.com. To listen to the live presentation, please go to the "Investors" section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly following the conference on our website and will be accessible for a limited time.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and railing, Versatex® and AZEK Trim® and StruXure™ pergolas. Consistently recognized as a market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to 90% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. The AZEK Company has recently been named a Gamechanger in ESG by CohnReznick, a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune and a winner of the 2023 Real Leaders® Impact Awards. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing and recycling facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan and Minnesota. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005364/en/