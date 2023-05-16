Arbutus to Present at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

41 minutes ago
WARMINSTER, Pa., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ( ABUS) (“Arbutus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference taking place in New York on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:00 am ET.

Presenters: William Collier, President & Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Michael Sofia, Chief Scientific Offer; and David Hastings, Chief Financial Officer

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Arbutus website after the event.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ( ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. Our current focus areas include Hepatitis B virus (HBV), SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. To address HBV, we are developing a RNAi therapeutic, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, and an oral RNA destabilizer to potentially identify a combination regimen with the aim of providing a functional cure for patients with chronic HBV by suppressing viral replication, reducing surface antigen and reawakening the immune system. We believe our lead compound, AB-729, is the only RNAi therapeutic with evidence of immune re-awakening. AB-729 is currently being evaluated in multiple phase 2 clinical trials. We also have an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying novel, orally active agents for treating coronaviruses, (including SARS-CoV-2), for which we have nominated a compound and have begun IND-enabling pre-clinical studies. In addition, we are also exploring oncology applications for our internal PD-L1 portfolio. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Investors and Media

Lisa M. Caperelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: 215-206-1822
Email: [email protected]

