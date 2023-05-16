ATLANTA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. ( PESI) (the “Company”) today announced it has postponed its first quarter 2023 business update conference call to provide the Company additional time to complete its financial review. The Company plans to provide an update as soon as a new date and time have been finalized. The Company expects to report its financial results on or before the required filing deadline.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the DOD, and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

