SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD ( AMD) announced the “AMD Data Center and AI Technology Premiere,” an in-person and livestreamed event to showcase the company’s growth strategy and expanding product portfolio and capabilities for data center and AI. AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be joined by other AMD executives and key customers to detail new products, and momentum across data center, AI, adaptive and high-performance computing solutions.



The live stream will start at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 13 at www.amd.com/datacenter as well as the AMD YouTube channel.

