DALLAS, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities, Inc. ( ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, announced today that it has retained the services of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline”) to manage its investor relations and corporate communications activities within the financial community.



Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline provides strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by assisting them to communicate their corporate message and competitive advantages effectively.

Arshia Sarkhani, Asset Entities President & Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent Nasdaq listing and signings of prominent executives, our objective to tell the Asset Entities story to a broader investor base, and our upcoming milestones and company developments prompted Asset Entities to select Skyline as our new investor relations firm.”

“Asset Entities is growing, with the company providing Design, Development, and Management services for Discord communities, social media marketing, management, and content delivery across numerous social media platforms to our growing portfolio of businesses and high-profile clients. Asset Entities believes that Skyline’s strong reputation, communications strategies, methodologies, and standards are an excellent pairing for us as we enter an expansion phase for the Company. Skyline is a skilled partner who will work closely with the Asset Entities management team to assist in communicating our message to the investing public,” concluded Mr. Sarkhani.

Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome technology company Asset Entities, Inc. to our compelling and growing base of diverse clients. We believe that Asset Entities is entering an exciting period of growth. We are pleased to provide support in effectively and strategically communicating this message to its existing and prospective shareholder base while broadening awareness of the Company within the global financial community.”

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord , TikTok, Instagram, Twitter , YouTube , and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly-traded company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers.

The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities.

The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses.

Learn more at assetentities.com , and follow the company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from the information currently available to the Asset Entities, Inc. (the “Company”). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, including its financial performance and projections, growth in revenue and earnings, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those statement that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) the Company’s limited operating history; (ii) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services; (iii) regulatory and compliance requirements; (iv) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (v) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the initial public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contacts:

Arshia Sarkhani, President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Gaubert, Executive Chairman

Asset Entities Inc.

Tel +1 (214) 459-3117

Email Contact