EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NMIH), is now integrated with Vesta, a loan origination system (LOS) provider and software-as-a-service company. The integration enables lenders to obtain price quotes and order National MI’s real-time, risk-based mortgage insurance through its Rate GPS® tool instantly without having to leave the Vesta LOS platform.



National MI’s state-of-the-art API platform enables lenders and loan origination system (LOS) providers to quickly and seamlessly retrieve accurate mortgage insurance quotes through Rate GPS.

Using open, cloud-based APIs, Vesta’s LOS empowers lenders of all sizes to build customizable workflows and rules around their mortgage processes without using developer resources.

“We are delighted to partner with Vesta to make ordering MI through our Rate GPS tool as easy as possible for lenders,” said Norm Fitzgerald, chief sales officer with National MI. “We are thrilled to add Vesta, a leading SaaS company building next-generation LOS technology, to our list of integration partners.”

“We are excited to offer National MI’s Rate GPS through Vesta’s LOS,” said Vesta CEO Mike Yu. “This partnership is just another example of our ongoing effort to provide digital solutions that significantly simplify and streamline the mortgage origination process for lenders and their borrower customers.”

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

About Vesta

Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit www.usevesta.com or Vesta’s LinkedIn.

