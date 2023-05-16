illumin to Attend the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference and the TD Telecom & Media Conference in May

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin (TSX:ILLM, ILLM) (“illumin” or “Company”), a Journey Advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, today announced that Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and CEO, and Elliot Muchnik, CFO, will be participating in a fireside chat hosted by Senior Analyst, Laura Martin at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 17th at 3:00 pm EST, and Elliot Muchnik, CFO, and Seraj Barwhani, Chief Strategy Officer, will be hosting investor meetings on Wednesday, May 24th at the TD Telecom & Media Conference in Toronto.

The 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference, to be held May 16th – 18th in New York, will provide institutional, private equity and venture capital investors with access to a broad range of companies in the media and technology industry.

The TD Securities 2023 Telecom & Media Conference brings together leading telecom and media companies to discuss the latest industry trends.

To register for either of the conferences or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, contact your representatives at Needham & Company and TD Securities.

About illumin:

illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The company’s mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. illumin is a business name of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. which the Company uses as an operating name for its business.

For further information, please contact.

Daniel Gordon
Investor Relations Manager
AcuityAds Holdings.
416-218-9888 [email protected]		Babak Pedram
Investor Relations – Canada
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
[email protected]		David Hanover
Investor Relations – U.S.
KCSA Strategic Communications
212-896-1220
[email protected]

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

