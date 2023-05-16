PHOENIX, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) ( WSC), the North American leader in innovative mobile office and portable storage container solutions, today announced it has acquired Hallwood Modular Buildings based in Orange, Texas and BRT Structures based in Alberta, Canada, significantly expanding the Company’s specialty modular fleet serving customers in need of protective workspace in blast zones and other demanding environments.



Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Safety is our first core value. We service some of the most discerning industrial customers in North America who choose to do business with WillScot Mobile Mini because of our world-class safety culture, our technical expertise, and our commitment to operational excellence. As we execute our growth strategy, expanding our offering of blast resistant modules aligns perfectly with our customer value proposition, whereby we help our customers be safe, comfortable, and productive in their work environments. Blast resistant modules enable safe growth and development for key sectors of the economy, such as manufacturing, petrochemicals, and defense, where workers can be exposed to potentially hazardous environments. They bring substantial productivity benefits by allowing employees to work safely and in closer proximity to critical infrastructure, while avoiding transit time in and out of blast zones. When combined with our existing fleet of modular space and storage solutions, WillScot Mobile Mini is the most sophisticated and comprehensive supplier of turnkey space solutions for industries that demand the highest standards for safety, service, and reliability. We welcome the Hallwood and BRT teams and the unique expertise they bring to WillScot Mobile Mini.”

WillScot Mobile Mini has been a long-standing provider of blast resistant modules in select markets in the U.S. and Canada and has existing relationships with many of the largest operators in the energy and petrochemical sectors. In addition to being a quickly deployable solution to enhance worksite safety in most hazardous industries and extreme environments, blast resistant modules also can provide protection for severe weather, ballistic threats and fire, expanding their application to more diverse industries nationwide. With the addition of Hallwood Modular Buildings and BRT Structures, the Company is now a clear leader in blast resistant module fleet across North America, with expanded products and capabilities that will benefit the combined customer base.

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible space and storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

