TransUnion Reinforces Commitment to Media and Entertainment Business with Addition of Industry Veteran Julie Clark

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Clark, former Spotify executive, to lead Media and Entertainment business; Matt Spiegel transitions to newly created TruAudience growth strategy role

CHICAGO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) announced today that Julie Clark has been named Senior Vice President of the Media and Entertainment business. TransUnion also announced the evolution of Matt Spiegel’s role from Executive Vice President of the Media and Entertainment vertical to a newly created role dedicated to driving growth for TransUnion’s TruAudience™ solution line across the U.S.

Over the past five years, since launching its marketing solutions business, TransUnion has evolved into a leading provider of data driven marketing solutions leveraged by marketers, media companies, agencies, and technology and data providers across categories. Today companies including Horizon, Univision, OpenAP, iHeartMedia, and Magnite leverage components of TruAudience to better understand their customers, increase media addressability, and improve marketing performance. TruAudience incorporates technology capabilities stemming from the acquisitions of Neustar and Tru Optik.

“Five years ago, the TransUnion leadership team and I had a vision to develop an unrivaled portfolio of data-driven marketing solutions. Today, many of the world’s most prestigious media companies, agencies and marketers use our suite of products to serve as the backbone of how they reach and communicate with their consumers,” said Spiegel. “When it became time to bring on a new leader of the media and entertainment business, Julie was the logical choice to join TransUnion. She has a deep history building media businesses, and intimately understands the needs of our core constituents. I am confident that she will effectively partner with leaders of the industry to continue the growth of our media and entertainment business.”

In this role, Clark will set the strategic direction for how TransUnion works with the Media and Entertainment category. She will lead the business and architect how TransUnion helps clients solve their most complex marketing challenges.

Prior to joining TransUnion, Clark has held several leadership positions building ad businesses from the ground up. In her most recent role, Clark served as Global Head of Advertising Revenue Innovation at Spotify, responsible for podcast monetization, agency development, programmatic, trading, brand safety and category development.

Clark served as Vice President of Programmatic Advertising and Data Strategy at Hearst, responsible for building and launching HearstExchange. Clark has also held positions at Rocket Fuel, AudienceScience, and Scripps Networks Interactive (now Discovery Communications). Clark has received a number of accolades, including Ad Age’s Leading Women U.S. (2021), Variety’s New York Women's Impact Report (2021) and The Drum Digerati’s World’s Top 100 Digital Marketers (2019). Clark earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Notre Dame and her MBA at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“With increasing signal loss, it has never been harder to understand, identify and reach consumers,” added Clark. “TransUnion has built, what I believe, is one of the strongest data-driven marketing tech stacks in the market. TruAudience is armed and ready to solve very real challenges faced across media. The TransUnion business is at an inflection point and look forward to scaling our market share.”

Spiegel’s new role represents TransUnion’s continued focus on meeting the needs of its clients across all of its lines of business. Spiegel will work closely with TransUnion’s business leaders and TruAudience product leaders to assess market needs, develop strategies for future solutions, and ensure that TransUnion is providing innovative marketing solutions for years to come.

Spiegel concluded, “I’m looking forward to partnering both internally at TransUnion and with leading companies across categories to drive innovation and deepen our partnerships.”

About TransUnion (:TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with more confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

ContactDavid Blumberg
TransUnion
E-mail[email protected]
Telephone312-972-6646
ti?nf=ODgzNDU5NSM1NTgyMjkwIzIwMDk4NzQ=
TransUnion.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.