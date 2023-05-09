PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Seth Blackley, Chief Financial Officer John Johnson and Vice President, Investor Relations Seth Frank will participate in upcoming investor conferences, including meetings with institutional investors and presentations.

A live audio-only webcast and replay for these events will be available, if applicable, on the Investor Relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/, unless otherwise noted below.

Messrs. Johnson and Frank will present at the Bank of America Health Care Conference at The Encore Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada , on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 , at 11:40 a.m. ET .

, on , at . Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Seth Blackley and Evolent's executive team will host an Investor Day for the financial community via webcast and in person at the Westin Hotel, Arlington, Virginia , on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 , at 10:00 a.m. ET .

and Evolent's executive team will host an Investor Day for the financial community via webcast and in person at the Westin Hotel, , on , at . Messrs. Blackley and Frank will present at the William Blair 43 rd Annual Growth Stock Conference at The Lowes Hotel, Chicago, Illinois , on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 , at 10:20 a.m. ET .

Annual Growth Stock Conference at The Lowes Hotel, , on , at . Members of management will present at the Truist Securities Healthcare Disrupters and Digital Health Summit Thursday, June 22, 2023 .

. Messrs. Johnson and Frank will meet with investors at the UBS Healthcare Services Conference at The Chatham Bars Inn, Cape Cod, Massachusetts , on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 .

About Evolent Health

Evolent (NYSE: EVH) specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

