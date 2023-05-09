Plainsight and Ericsson Launch 5G Innovation Partnership for Vision AI Solutions at the Edge

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023

With this partnership, CSPs and enterprise customers will benefit from the optimization of real-time video streaming applications through cellular networks and development of state-of-the-art edge computer vision solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plainsight, the leader in proven vision AI, is teaming with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to develop and manage computer vision solutions for 5G-powered video streaming and edge-based data analytics. Combining the low latency and reliable throughput of Ericsson's 5G network solutions with Plainsight's computer vision expertise, centralized platform, and suite of managed services will equip Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and enterprise customers with computer vision-based applications to see the full benefit of higher-quality streaming video optimized for visual data collection and processing.

Plainsight_Logo.jpg

The speed and reliability of 5G networks and edge computing remove many of the bottlenecks between end-user devices and real-time video applications. Continuous connectivity benefits consumers and enterprises with always-on access to interactive, autonomous, and decision-making insights. To minimize the response time of video streaming, operators and providers will require network optimization to deliver low-latency applications with highest-quality experiences.

This partnership brings together the real-time Quality of Service (QoS) optimizations of streaming video over cellular networks and real-time computer vision insights from custom-built solutions at the edge. Together, they will empower CSPs to leverage the latest technology for enhancing industry-specific business models with centralized, repeatable solutions to better address evolving challenges, rising consumer expectations, and increasing competitive pressure.

"We're excited to align with Ericsson's vision and deliver breakthrough computer vision innovation via Ericsson ONE," said Carlos Anchia, Plainsight's Co-Founder and CEO. "By optimizing video streams over 5G-enabled networks for faster, more resilient enterprise vision AI solutions, we will empower Ericsson customers with computer vision to automate everyday processes and solve industry challenges across organizations to transform operations and create new revenue opportunities."

"With Plainsight's visual data management, vision AI workflows, and end-to-end solutions, Ericsson will offer ecosystem partners faster, easier value generation with 5G-integrated capabilities to accelerate innovation and time-to-production for vision AI solutions," said Salman Taj, Head of Ericsson ONE Silicon Valley. "Through this new collaboration, our CSPs will benefit from fully managed vision AI-powered products with service portfolios to offer their enterprise customers across industries and devices."

The partners will initially focus on supporting enterprises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality sectors with production-ready solutions. To learn more, request a call to speak with Plainsight's experts.

About Plainsight

Plainsight provides the unique combination of AI strategy, a vision AI platform, and deep learning expertise to develop, implement, and oversee transformative computer vision solutions for enterprises. Through the widest breadth of managed services and a vision AI platform for centralized processes and standardized pipelines, Plainsight makes computer vision repeatable and accountable across all enterprise vision AI initiatives. Plainsight solves problems where others have failed and empowers businesses across industries to realize the full potential of their visual data with the lowest barriers to production, fastest value generation, and monitoring for long-term success. For more information, visit plainsight.ai.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

Plainsight Press Contact

Zach Coville-Carney
Brodeur Partners for Plainsight Corp
[email protected]
(617) 587 - 2884

The Plainsight name and logo are trademarks of Plainsight Corp. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, product names and logos included herein are the property of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=LA92311&sd=2023-05-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plainsight-and-ericsson-launch-5g-innovation-partnership-for-vision-ai-solutions-at-the-edge-301818890.html

SOURCE Sixgill, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA92311&Transmission_Id=202305090800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA92311&DateId=20230509
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.