Q4 Inc. and Novisto Partner to Enable Next Gen ESG Data Management and Communications

59 minutes ago
Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), a leading capital markets access platform, and Novisto, a leading ESG data management software company, announced today a collaboration to enable companies to build their ESG narrative to be delivered through Q4’s innovative platform. The partnership will provide Q4 clients with Novisto’s innovative ESG data management software solution to enhance their sustainability reporting, resulting in a streamlined process and more effective communication.

“We are proud to partner with Novisto to streamline the sustainability management journey for our clients through a state-of-the-art ESG data management software platform,” said Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4. “Novisto’s ESG software tool is a direct complement to Q4’s existing offering that is designed to help companies communicate their ESG story to stakeholders through websites and virtual events. Our partnership with Novisto will enable our clients to evolve their ESG metrics and integrate sustainability into their corporate strategy.”

Q4 provides a suite of growing ESG communication solutions, including ESG websites that standardize digital communication and simplify how investors engage with corporate stories, and virtual investor events for ESG that combine market-leading event technology, video streaming, and interactive features to build a virtual investor day dedicated to delivering ESG messaging. When combined with Novisto’s ESG data management platform, Q4 clients will be better equipped to meet the regulatory demands on the market.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Q4 to help their customers enhance their ESG performance and reporting," said Charles Assaf, CEO of Novisto. "Our respective solutions are well-positioned to provide investor-grade data and communications, which are critical components of any effective ESG program."

About Novisto

Novisto contributes to the sustainability of the economy, environment, and society by empowering companies to make better decisions and disclosures through our ESG data management software. Founded in Montreal in 2019, Novisto is building the ERP for ESG, enabling companies to leverage a data-centric approach to better report on and manage their sustainability-related issues. Learn more at www.novisto.com.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets access platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors, and investment banks make decisions to efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. The Q4 Platform is the only holistic capital markets platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

