SOMERSET, N.J., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced today that Bill Korn, chief strategy officer, and Joseph DosSantos, chief financial officer, will be available to meet with investors and discuss CareCloud's strategy and financial performance at several upcoming healthcare conferences.



The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference at The Plaza Hotel in New York will take place from May 10-11, 2023. Bill and Joe will be available to meet with investors in person.



Benchmark’s 3rd Annual Virtual Healthcare House Call Conference is scheduled for May 23, 2023. Bill and Joe will be attending virtually and will be available for one-on-one investor meetings.



Maxim Group is hosting its Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on June 1, 2023, during which Bill is scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference will be broadcast live on CareCloud's IR website and will be available for viewing for 48 hours after the event.

To arrange a meeting with Bill and Joe, investors can contact Bridget Forde at [email protected].

About CareCloud

CareCloud ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Strategy Officer

CareCloud

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

[email protected]