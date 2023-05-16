ibex Names Preeti Raina U.S. Country Manager

May 09, 2023
WASHINGTON, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today named Preeti Raina its U.S. Country Manager. Raina, a seasoned operations leader who joined ibex in 2020, will manage U.S. operations and report to ibex EVP of Operations David Wilkerson.

“We are delighted to name Preeti as our U.S. Country Manager,” said David Afdahl, Chief Operations Officer at ibex. “Preeti brings world-class operations experience and leadership along with her proven ability to motivate, drive collaboration, and inspire her team to succeed. In her three years at ibex, she has been instrumental in leading multiple successful large-scale business initiatives and creating greater value for our clients by delivering better experiences for their customers.”

Raina has more than 22 years of combined leadership experience in the BPO space, leading both Operations Delivery and Operations Excellence teams. Before joining ibex, she spent 14 years at Conduent, where she led several high-profile client accounts. Raina holds a degree in Computer Engineering from Mumbai University and is COPC and SOX certified. She is a Six Sigma certified leader and has led several high-performance management trainings. Raina is also an active member of Women of ibex and a mentor.

“I am thrilled to lead the operations team for ibex in the U.S.,” said Raina. “We have an amazing team, the best culture and technology, and outstanding clients. Our agents are the heart and soul of ibex, and I am excited to help us all continue to grow and succeed.”

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

