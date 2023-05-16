Curated deals in the Unruly SSP package supply across display, video and now, CTV based on publishers’ scores against carbon emission measurement methodology

With a direct path to purchase from Amobee to Unruly, Tremor’s end-to-end platform cuts energy costs and drives efficiencies across the advertising supply path

NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International, a global leader in data-driven video and Connected TV (“CTV”) advertising technology offering an end-to-end platform that enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns and media companies to maximize inventory yield, today announced a global partnership with Scope3, the source of truth for supply chain carbon emissions data, which, in a first for the market, sees Scope3’s carbon emission measurement methodology applied to CTV inventory. Through Unruly, the SSP in Tremor’s platform, buyers can access Green Media Product (“GMP”) curated deals – powered by Scope3 data – across premium display, video and now, CTV, to achieve performance goals while mapping and measuring the carbon emissions of their media spend.

GMPs are media products based on Scope3 data, designed to reduce an advertiser's carbon footprint by providing them with the ability to map and measure the emissions related to their media spend. By moving spend onto GMPs, advertisers can contribute to potential industry-wide systemic change. Early measurement of streaming and CTV inventory using Scope3 data we believe indicates that CTV can generate more emissions on average than display and that the source of emissions within the ad lifecycle are distributed differently. Measuring and understanding the emissions nuances of emerging channels like CTV can support the incorporation of sustainable practices early on as its growth continues.

While the curated deals are available to all third-party DSPs, the nature of Tremor’s end-to-end platform, which connects the Amobee DSP directly to Unruly, we believe drives efficiencies across the advertising supply path, creating value for customers while cutting energy costs, including through a shared data infrastructure which enables Tremor to leverage most assets across both the DSP and SSP.

“At Tremor International, we believe in working collaboratively to drive positive change. CTV plays a key role in the future of our business and the industry at large, so it’s critical that we prioritize sustainability as our technology advances to support the convergence of traditional TV and digital advertising,” said Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer, Tremor International. “Together with Scope3, we are taking a thoughtful approach to supporting the reduction of our industry’s carbon footprint while continuing to optimize our clients’ investments across emerging formats.”

“As investment in CTV grows, it’s important that the industry can measure and understand the carbon emissions associated with it. By expanding Scope3’s methodology to include streaming and CTV, we're another step closer to getting a full picture of the ad industry's carbon footprint,” said Brenda Tuohig, Head of Strategy and Global Partnerships, Scope3. “What’s even more exciting is that we can now use that data to take action to reduce emissions and Tremor is a key part of that. Offering CTV-specific GMPs is just the first of multiple ways that Tremor will be using Scope3 data to help drive emissions reduction in programmatic advertising.”

ABOUT TREMOR INTERNATIONAL

Tremor International is a collection of brands built to unite creativity, data and technology across the open internet. Our end-to-end, video-first platform facilitates and optimizes engaging advertising campaigns for brands, media groups and content creators worldwide — enabling powerful partnerships and delivering meaningful results. A leader in Connected TV and video, Tremor International’s footprint is expanding across the industry’s fastest-growing segments, driven by a global team of seasoned technologists and digital natives. Learn more at www.tremorinternational.com

ABOUT SCOPE3

Scope3 is on a mission to decarbonize media and advertising. For organizations seeking to make carbon-aware business decisions, Scope3 is the supply chain emissions data standard that delivers an accurate, comprehensive, and independent emissions model for every company in the digital ecosystem. Scope3 enables the industry wide usage of Green Media Products (GMPs), or carbon-neutral media, by measuring emissions and managing the purchase of high-quality carbon removal contributions.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "can," "will," "estimates," and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Tremor identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the benefits of the Scope3 partnership, the date received or reported on by Tremor related to Scope3, or any other partnership, our tech stack, and any other offerings of Tremor, Unruly and any affiliates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Tremor's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Tremor cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Tremor's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 7, 2023. Any forward-looking statements made by Tremor in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Tremor does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.