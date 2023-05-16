ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. ( SILO) (“the Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent 11,622,948 titled “Biomarkers for Efficacy of Prophylactic Treatments Against Stress-Induced Affective Disorders.” The new patent claims cover the use of biomarkers in determining the efficacy of the Company’s portfolio drug SPC-15, a targeted prophylactic treatment utilizing ketamine compositions, as a method of treatment for a stress-induced affective disorder or stress-induced psychopathology.

“This patent is an important addition to our intellectual property, further protecting the key technology behind SPC-15 in which metabolomic biomarkers predict the response to pharmacological treatments and measure efficacy,” said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. “Based on our latest research with Columbia University on SPC-15, this IP expands the claims of the original patent.”

Silo Pharma owns an option to license certain assets of which the patent forms a part currently undergoing studies at Columbia University for stress-induced affective disorders and Alzheimer's disease.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the healthcare industry. For more information visit www.silopharma.com

