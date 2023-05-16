LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. ("Rumble") ( RUM), the popular video-sharing platform, announced today that Chris Pavlovski, the Chairman and CEO of Rumble, will be interviewed by Matt Kohrs on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The interview will be streamed live on the Matt Kohrs Rumble channel at rumble.com/MattKohrs. Viewers will be able to submit questions to Mr. Pavlovski in the comments section of the live stream.



Mr. Pavlovski’s interview with Matt Kohrs will focus on Rumble’s first quarter 2023 accomplishments and future initiatives and will follow Rumble’s release of its first quarter 2023 earnings results. As previously announced, Rumble’s earnings call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 15, 2023. Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available here and on Rumble’s Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com under ‘News & Events.’

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com.

