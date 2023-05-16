Western Union Foundation Celebrates Connecting 50,000 People to Economic Opportunities

1 hours ago
The Western Union Foundation announced that it invested more than US$20 million, reaching more than two million people worldwide and connecting 50,000 individuals to economic opportunities, as part of its recently concluded Opportunity Beyond Borders commitment.

The Foundation’s latest+Impact+Report highlights key programs and stories from people supported through the organization’s three-year commitment (Sept. 2019 – Dec. 2022). Opportunity Beyond Borders focused on empowering disadvantaged youth with the skill building and education needed to succeed in today’s global economy. Additionally, it supported communities during times of crisis through disaster relief and resiliency building.

  • Some key outcomes include:
  • 18,000 people nearly doubled their wages or earning potential;
  • 10,000 new jobs were created;
  • 1,500 new business ventures were launched;
  • 133 scholarships were provided.

“As we conclude Opportunity Beyond Borders, it’s exciting to see the tangible and long-term difference we’ve been able to make for so many people around the world,” said Lauren Bell, Executive Director of the Western Union Foundation. “The individuals touched by our work have faced challenges that many of us can’t even imagine. We’re proud to play a small role in their journeys towards building a more prosperous future for themselves and their families.”

Through Opportunity Beyond Borders, the Foundation was able to help aspiring individuals access quality education, career pathways, and a chance to transform their lives for the better. Stories featured in the report include:

  • Zonera, an international student from Pakistan who is on her way to graduating with a degree in computer science after struggling for years with medical debt.
  • Lamunu, an aspiring entrepreneur who was empowered to start her own community venture after taking business training and financial literacy courses in Uganda.
  • Rook, a determined father who went from experiencing homelessness to becoming a homeowner after taking courses that allowed him to gain a software engineering job.

The Foundation’s impact is a testament to the generosity and support of Western Union, its employees and corporate partners. In 2022 alone, nearly 70% of Western Union’s employees volunteered their time or made a charitable donation to the Foundation or other nonprofits, driving nearly US$2.3 million in contributions and logging over 15,000 hours of volunteer time.

Learn about the programs that helped make a difference and hear from some of the 50,000 people who connected to economic opportunities through Opportunity Beyond Borders by reading the Foundation’s full+Impact+Report.

About the Western Union Foundation

The Western Union Foundation’s mission is to create economic opportunity for youth and people who migrate in search of better opportunities. With more than two decades of impact, we continue to deliver on our mission by investing in programs that provide aspiring individuals with access to quality education, career pathways, and a chance to transform their lives for the better. To date, we have invested more than $140 million in nonprofits spanning over 150 geographies. The Western Union Foundation is a separate, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable corporation and receives support from The Western Union Company, its employees, agents and business partners. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for U.S. income tax purposes. To learn more, visit www.westernunionfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.

